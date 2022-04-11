Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2000 hours: DEL82 BIZ-TRAI-SPECTRUM TRAI recommends over 35% cut in prime 5G spectrum base price New Delhi: Telecom regulator Trai on Monday recommended a 35 per cent cut in the reserve price for prime 5G spectrum frequencies in 3300-3670 MHz band, at Rs 317 crore per MHz.

DEL73 BIZ-LD RESULTS-TCS TCS net profit jumps 7.4 pc to Rs 9,926 cr in Q4; quarterly revenue crosses Rs 50,000-cr mark Mumbai: The country’s largest software services firm Tata Consultancy Services on Monday opened the fourth-quarter earnings season with a stellar set of numbers, crossing the Rs 50,000-crore revenue mark for the first time and recording 7.4 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit to Rs 9,926 crore. DEL81 BIZ-EPYGEN BIOTECH-COVID DRUG Epygen Biotech gets funding from govt for new affordable COVID vaccine New Delhi: Epygen Biotech on Monday said it has received a funding of Rs 24 crore from the Department of Biotechnology to initiate trials for a new COVID vaccine.

DEL51 BIZ-LD-STOCKS Sensex plunges nearly 483 pts on sell-off in IT, banking stocks Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex tumbled by nearly 483 points on Monday due to selling in IT, capital goods and banking shares following losses in global equities on worries over high-interest rates.

DEL41 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee pares initial gains, settles almost flat at 75.94 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee pared initial gains to settle almost flat at 75.94 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday as weak domestic equities negated the impact of easing crude oil prices.

DEL67 BIZ-NITI-2NDLD INDEX Gujarat tops NITI's State Energy and Climate Index-Round 1 among larger states New Delhi: Gujarat has topped Niti Aayog's State Energy and Climate Index-Round 1 (SECI) among larger states, which ranks states and Union territories (UTs) on six parameters, including discoms' performance, energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

DCM20 BIZ-INDIA-FUEL-SALES India's fuel sales hit 3-year high in March New Delhi: The country's fuel demand soared 4.2 per cent to a three-year high in March as petrol and diesel consumption rose above pre-pandemic levels, according to official data released on Monday. DCM40 BIZ-MCAP-ADANIGREEN Adani Green becomes 10th most valued firm with mcap of Rs 4.22 lakh cr New Delhi: Adani Green Energy on Monday entered the list of top-10 valued firms as its market valuation zoomed over Rs 4.22 lakh crore, backed by a sharp rally in its share price.

DEL52 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold rallies Rs 304; silver jumps Rs 508 New Delhi: Gold rallied Rs 304 to Rs 52,302 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday in line with strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)