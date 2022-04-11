Left Menu

RBI says 22 NBFCs have surrendered their registration certificates

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 20:52 IST
RBI says 22 NBFCs have surrendered their registration certificates
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reserve Bank of India on Monday said 22 NBFCs, including BNP Paribas India Finance, Swiss Leasing and Finance, and Available Finance, have surrendered their registration certificates.

The central bank has cancelled their Certificate of Registration (CoR) as they have surrendered the same.

With cancellation of the CoRs, these 22 entities cannot transact the business of a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), the RBI said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Essel Finance Home Loans Limited has surrendered the CoR granted to it by the National Housing Bank and subsequently, the same has been cancelled.

With this, Essel Finance Home Loans can neither transact the business of a housing finance institution nor of a non-banking financial institution, it added.

In a separate statement, the central bank said it has cancelled the CoR of Karnawati Capital Market Limited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022