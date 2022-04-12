China stocks fall as COVID concerns outweigh credit growth cheer

China stocks hit a four-week low on Tuesday, weighed down by the country's worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years and strict anti-virus policy, even though data showed a jump in credit growth as the central bank tried to support the slowing economy. The CSI300 index fell 0.4% to 4,084.97 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7% to 3,146.11.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.5% to 21,102.21. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.6% to 7,164.56. ** New bank lending in China rose more than expected in March, while broad credit growth accelerated from the previous month.

** "Strong credit supply is helpful, but the economy will likely stay weak with many cities under lockdown," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, adding that the COVID outbreaks and the zero tolerance policy were the most important uncertainties faced by the economy. ** Mainland China reported 1,272 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 23,387 new asymptomatic cases on April 11.

** China will step up the implementation of macro policies as the downward pressure on the economy is increasing, state media on Monday quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying. ** China is also encouraging long-term investors to buy more equities and major shareholders of listed firms to increase their holdings when stocks slump.

** Real estate developers and semiconductor makers lost roughly 1.5% each, while new energy shares retreated 1%. ** Liquor makers gained 1.4%, led by a 5.1% rise in Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine after it said it expected a 70% year-on-year jump in Q1 net profit.

** Tourism added 2.2%, and transport rose 1.3%. ** Online gaming stocks rose as authorities granted licences to 45 internet games in April, the first time since July.

** Morningstar analysts said this "should bring much-needed relief to a sector that has been shaken by negative headlines." ** In Hong Kong, Bilibili surged 7.4% and Tencent gained 2.3% even though their games were not in the list.

** Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Tech Index retreated 0.8%, with Kuaishou slumping more than 10%.

