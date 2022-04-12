Purple Quarter Continues to be the Trusted Search Partner for Pratilipi with the Appointment of Chief Architect and Principal Architect

BANGALORE, India, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online storytelling platform, Pratilipi continued its tech-head search partnership with Purple Quarter onboarding Prashanth K N and Sahil Sharma as Chief Architect and Principal of Architect, respectively. The Bespoke CTO Search firm had previously facilitated the appointment of Pratilipi's Chief Technology Officer, Anshul Deep Saxena in 2021.

Founded in 2015, Pratilipi is revolutionizing the art of storytelling in the Indian market; it brings writers, readers and their stories together under one roof. To further build and scale the platform, the company sought able tech leaders. The alignment of business goals with technology application was the paramount goal.

''We are thrilled to welcome Prashanth and Sahil. I am certain that they will complement the technology at Pratilipi with their respective expertise and add to the growth culture. Having been on the other side of the search process, I am pleased that Purple Quarter found suitable seasoned technologists as per our mandates. We are glad to have a continued association with Purple Quarter,'' commented Anshul Deep Saxena, CTO, Pratilipi on the dual appointments.

Purple Quarter along with the Pratilipi team developed a custom approach for charting the given requirements to find the best fit for these tech-centric roles. Prashanth and Sahil together bring in-depth technology experience that will ensure the team collectively ideates, builds and executes relevant tech solutions for the end consumers and better the overall platform experience. Prashanth joined Pratlipi from Walmart where he was serving as the Principal Software Engineer while Sahil with 15+ years of experience came on board from PayPal.

Speaking on the valued partnership, Ranjeet Pratap Singh, Co-Founder and CEO, Pratilipi, shared, ''For the consecutive closures on our tech hiring front, I am thankful to the Purple Quarter team for thoroughly understanding the urgency of our mandates and delivering as per our requirements. We look forward to building a great team with Prashanth and Sahil onboard.'' Purple Quarters' unmatched tech network, extensive talent pool and comprehensive end-to-end search process have been instrumental in securing multiple key tech heads for the likes of Licious, PharmEasy, Upstox, Urban Company, Vedantu, Acko, Pratilipi, Rupeek and more.

