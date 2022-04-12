Astro Holdings Review - Should You Sign Up for Astro Holdings as a Newbie Online Trader? [2022]

The popularity of online trading has resulted in an exponential increase in the number of e-traders throughout the UK. But, what does it take to excel at buying and selling asset classes like stocks, bonds, FOREX, and cryptocurrencies through the internet?

Tips for Newbie Online Traders:

1) Understand the Difference Between Trading and Investing:

Investing is more long-term where you buy asset classes and hold on to them for months, years, or even decades. By contrast, online trading is a more active and short-term approach, where you frequently buy and sell assets to make money.

Online trading offers tremendous opportunities for generating independent income through the internet, but it is not suitable for everyone. So, before moving on to the next steps, you must make sure that online trading is the right choice for you.

2) Find the Right Online Trading Platform:

Theoretically, you should be able to make online trades using your desktop computer, laptop, tablet, or mobile phone. However, not every online trading platform is compatible with all these devices, which means that you need to ensure that your chosen platform will allow you to trade through your preferred device(s). Also, the platform should have approval from a governmental agency (such as the FCA in the UK).

3) Get Enrolled in a Trading Course:

Several online trading apps offer free courses and educational material for their clients and you should take full advantage of this opportunity. In case your chosen platform does not offer this benefit, there are a number of free and paid learning resources on the internet that you can utilize to learn the basics of trading.

It is important to familiarize yourself with concepts like leverage, pips, lot size, and order execution – learning about these concepts will not take long, but it will go a long way in teaching you the mechanisms of online trading. Ideally, you should opt for a course that introduces you to the most popular trading strategies and styles.

4) Establish a Trading Plan:

Establishing a trading plan and sticking to it is important to becoming a successful trader. You can either devise your own plan from scratch or adapt an already-existing template. Your plan should cover your periodic (weekly, monthly, quarterly, or annual) financial goals, the amount of money you will deposit into the trading account, and the number of trades you will make each day. Other than that, you also need to determine the financial assets or instruments that you will trade. Once again, it is important to stick to your plan, especially when market behavior or fluctuations tempt you to shift away from it.

Should You Sign Up for Astro Holdings as a Newbie Trader?

Astro Holdings is one of the newest online brokerage firms in the UK that offers a number of benefits and features that have been prepared to keep the typical newbie trader in mind:

Tailored Trading Account:

Astro Holdings offers a number of different trading accounts, including a few that are targeted specifically at beginners. For instance, if you are just starting off with trading, it is likely that you do not want to make too large a deposit right at the beginning. For such traders, Astro Holdings offers its Basic account, which can be opened with a minimum deposit of less than $10,000. The Basic account offers a number of benefits for new traders, including:

Training courses about using the Astro Holdings' trading platform

Risk-management training

Basic market training

Also, upping your deposit to $10,000 will make you a Bronze account holder, which means that in addition to the above benefits, you will also have access to your dedicated account manager.

Trading Station:

Another excellent feature for new traders is Astro Holdings' trading station, which is the firm's interactive and intuitive trading platform. The trading platform is particularly good if you want to enter the CFD and FOREX markets.

This station can be operated with a mere few clicks and even has its own dedicated mobile applications that can be used by both Android and IOS users.

Trading Education:

As we mentioned earlier, learning and education are a key part of becoming a successful trader – and Astro Holdings' vast educational library shows that the platform is in vehement agreement with us.

Astro Holdings' educational and instructional videos are the best way for new traders to learn about the trading world, as well as familiarize themselves with the various asset classes like stocks, cryptocurrencies, FOREX, CFDs, and commodities.

Excellent Security:

Security is one of the biggest concerns for any trader, but particularly for those who are starting off on their trading journeys. With Astro Holdings' SSL Encryption, Comodo Security, and Verisign Security, clients can rest assured that their account details and other sensitive information is sufficiently guarded.

Also, in order to make traders even more at ease, Astro Holdings provides its email address and other contact details that will allow clients to reach out to the company's representatives at all times.

Final Word:

To sum up, the tailored trading accounts, an intuitive yet powerful trading platform, extensive trading education, and strong security measures make Astro Holdings an excellent platform for anyone ready to take their first step towards the rewarding and lucrative route of online trading.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)