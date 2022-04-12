Bridgestone opens mobility solutions institute

Japanese tyre maker Bridgestone on Tuesday said it has opened a mobility solutions institute in Pune, which will help its employees, dealers and partners enhance their knowledge on new technologies and related mobility solutions.

The facility, which has a special focus on making e-learning modules accessible remotely, also hosts fully-equipped, in-house content creation capabilities, Bridgestone India said in a release.

This institute will assist stakeholders in staying updated on mobility solutions and tyre technology advancements. Besides, it will also focus on educating employees and external stakeholders about mobility solutions trends and new product features, the company said.

''As one of the global leaders in the mobility space, we want to bring in worldwide best practices for upskilling relevant stakeholders in the business. This will help us further integrate with them through learning and knowledge sharing in tyres, related services and solutions in mobility. This one-of-its-kind concept is an attempt towards developing a comprehensive skill set in India's growing mobility market,'' said Parag Satpute, Managing Director, Bridgestone India.

The institute, which has drawn faculty from within the company, comprises a tyre experience zone, a lab showcasing the life cycle of a tyre from the raw material stage to the final product stage as well as the tyre explosion stage from the technical understanding viewpoint, Bridgestone India said.

The centre would also showcase an augmented reality/virtual reality experience, including a tyre shop in a virtual world where products, their applications and advantages can be viewed and real-time solutions can be provided for damaged tyres or assistance required for technicians at remote locations, the company said.

