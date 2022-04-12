CarDekho Group appoints Sharad Saxena as CEO for used-car biz

Auto-tech company CarDekho Group on Tuesday said it has appointed Sharad Saxena as its CEO for the used car business. Saxena, who will report to CarDekho Group Founder-CEO Amit Jain, will oversee the pan-India used car business of the company, team development and work on strengthening the organisation's business offering through retail and dealer relationships, the company said in a release.

Saxena, with over 16 years of experience in various global firms, has previously worked with McKinsey & Co India Office as a senior advisor, and as Chief Operating Officer (COO) at OYO Rooms for its flagship hotels franchise business in South Asia, CarDekho said.

His other professional experience spans different marquee organisations such as ITC Limited, Max Healthcare, and Ranbaxy in various strategic capacities, it added. ''Sharad's proven track record of scaling up varied businesses profitably in demanding circumstances, team development and strategic thinking will be immensely beneficial as we embark on CarDekho's next growth phase. His deep knowledge and expertise will enable us to supercharge the used car business,” the company said. CarDekho has a presence in over 100 markets across India where customers can sell their used cars from the comfort of their homes.

On the used car retailing side, CarDekho currently has over 5,000 certified pre-owned cars for customers to buy from its platform. ''I am excited to be a part of the CarDekho Group and lead the used car team. I look forward to working with the team to execute the organisation's growth plans and create exponential value for all the stakeholders,'' Saxena said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)