US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after March CPI data

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 18:12 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after March CPI data

U.S. stock futures extended gains on Tuesday as Treasury yields backed off after data showed consumer prices rose largely in line with estimates in March, taking some pressure off markets concerned about aggressive interest rate hikes.

At 08:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 124 points, or 0.36%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 29.5 points, or 0.67%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 175.75 points, or 1.26%.

