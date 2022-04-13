Left Menu

Secy Raimondo, EAM Jaishankar meet to discuss US-India commercial ties

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2022 07:38 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 07:38 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met to discuss the bilateral commercial relationship.

During the meeting, Raimondo expressed interest in continued engagement with India as the United States moves toward the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, the Department of Commerce said in a media release.

''She also shared updates on the US-India CEO Forum, which is an important mechanism for the United States and India to deepen commercial ties and reduce barriers to trade,'' it said.

