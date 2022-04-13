Left Menu

AAI provides ambulift facility at 14 airports to help flyers with reduced mobility

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 15:15 IST
AAI provides ambulift facility at 14 airports to help flyers with reduced mobility
Airports Authority of India Image Credit: Twitter(@AAI_Official)
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has equipped its 14 airports with ambulifts to help flyers with reduced mobility in boarding an aircraft.

Made-in-India ambulifts have been deployed at these airports as they do not have aerobridge facilities, the AAI said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 14 airports where this facility is available are Dehradun, Gorakhpur, Patna, Bagdogra, Darbhanga, Imphal, Vijayawada, Port Blair, Jodhpur, Belgaum, Silchar, Jharsuguda, Rajkot, and Hubli, it mentioned.

Airports in Dimapur, Jorhat, Leh, Jamnagar, Bhuj, and Kanpur will have this facility by the end of this month, it stated.

''The ambulifts can cater to six wheelchairs and two stretchers with an attendant at a time and is fitted with heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system,'' it mentioned.

Procured at a cost of Rs 63 lakh per unit, the AAI is providing ambulift facility at a nominal token charge to the operating airlines, it noted.

The AAI has taken the initiative of providing ambulifts under the central government's Accessible India campaign to facilitate passengers with reduced mobility, divyang travelers on wheelchairs, and passengers on stretchers during their air travel, it mentioned.

