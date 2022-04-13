Tata Motors adds 160 new service workshops in FY22

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 19:12 IST
Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has added 160 new service workshops for passenger vehicles, taking the total number of workshops to 705 in FY22. This expansion has helped increase the service coverage of Tata Motors across 485 cities, leading to an increase in the number of cars serviced in FY22 by 30 per cent as compared to the 2020-21.

Furthermore, the company said it has announced the introduction of EzServe, a customer-friendly two-wheeler-based service concept, that aims to provide a safe and hassle-free service experience to customers at their doorstep. EzServe offers numerous benefits to the customer, including carrying out basic service, quick repairs, and resolution of concerns at their preferred location, the auto major stated.

''Our endeavour is to enhance service touchpoints with focus on shorter formats to make us adequately close to our customers,'' Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Head (Customer Care, Domestic and International Business) Dimple Mehta said in a statement.

The company has been periodically rolling out an array of customer-friendly initiatives that are aimed to enhancing customer experience and ensuring absolute peace of mind, he added.

''We are confident that this concept (EzServe) will create a better relationship and engagement with our customers and help us in attaining more consumer loyalty,'' Mehta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

