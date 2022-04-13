Left Menu

Youth makes bomb hoax call; trains stopped

Hyderabad, Apr 13 PTI A youth allegedly made a hoax call saying bombs have been planted in two passenger trains on Wednesday and was apprehended, said South Central Railway SCR on Wednesday. A team of officials, in coordination with Railway Protection Force RPF and Government Railway Police GRP personnel, traced the caller to Bahadurpally here and caught him, said an SCR release.

Hyderabad, Apr 13 (PTI): A youth allegedly made a hoax call saying bombs have been planted in two passenger trains on Wednesday and was apprehended, said South Central Railway (SCR) on Wednesday. The youth (19) called up the police and said the bombs were in the Visakhapatnam-Mumbai Express and Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Express. Following the call, the trains were stopped at Kajipet in Telangana and Cherlapalli here, said the SCR. Checks were conducted and the call proved to be a hoax. The trains were then allowed to resume operation, an official of SCR said. A team of officials, in coordination with Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel, traced the caller to Bahadurpally here and caught him, said an SCR release. During interrogation, the youngster said he made the call to see the response of the police, the release said adding that he was handed over to the GRP for legal action. PTI VVK NVG NVG

