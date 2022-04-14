Trivitron Healthcare sets up new ultrasound production facility

Trivitron Healthcare on Thursday said it has set up its second ultrasound manufacturing facility in Mumbai.

Under the 'Make in India' initiative and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the company is focusing on making indigenous medical devices and diagnostic products, it said in a statement.

The new manufacturing facility would be manufacturing a wide range of advanced ultrasound devices and accessories under the brand name SonoRad, and are designed for large hospitals, healthcare institutions and individual radiology centres, it added.

''With our new indigenous manufacturing, we will contribute to cutting down imports of ultrasound products and fulfilling the demand for affordable ultrasound devices surging across the nation,'' Trivitron Healthcare Group CEO Chandra Ganjoo said in a statement.

