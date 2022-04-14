Hubble raises $3.4 m from Sequoia, Kunal Bahl others

Hubble, a fintech platform that is into decentralised savings, has raised USD 3.4 million in the seed round led by Sequoia Capital India, with participation from top angel investors like Kunal Bahl and Sateesh Andra, among others. Hubble offers consumers rewarding, trustworthy, and transparent saving plans directly with top brand partners to meet their lifestyle goals. It brings consumers and top brands closer and allow consumers to get more out of their savings.

The funding will be use to build a robust decentralised savings infrastructure to power its consumer-facing applications, onboarding leading brands onto its platform, and for hiring, the Bengaluru-based startup said.

Neeraj Tulsyan and Mayank Bishnoi, both IIT and ISB graduates, started Hubble to address the issues about financial savings by supporting consumers in making their lifestyle goals more affordable. * * * * * Oberoi Realty appoints Sameep Pathak as chief executive for malls *Oberoi Realty has appointed Sameep Pathak as the chief executive of its mall business.

The company has is flagship retail space, Oberoi Mall, in the northwestern Mumbai suburb of Goregaon.

Oberoi Realty is focused on premium realty developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality, and social infrastructure verticals. It has so far delivered 42 completed projects across megapolis.

* * * * * Shemaroo launches anew Hindi GEC, Umang * Shemaroo Entertainment has launched a new free-to-air Hindi GEC under the label of Shemaroo Umang, expanding its presence in the broadcast business adding to its existing portfolio of FTA channels, Shemaroo TV and Shemaroo MarathiBana.

Umang is available on DD free dish, various MSOs and will be available on all major DTH and cable networks. The channel will also be available on Shemaroo's OTT platform ShemarooMe, Shemaroo said. Over the past five decades, Shemaroo has acquired a diverse and growing collection of over 3,700 film titles mostly Hindi and reaches out to customers in over 30 countries. * * * * * Senco Gold ropes in leading Bengali, Assamese actresses as regional brand ambassadors * To strengthen its regional presence in east and northeast, Kolkata-headquartered jewellery retailer Senco Gold and Diamonds on Thursday said it has roped in Bengali actress Madhumita Sarcar and Assamese actress and dancer, Sunita Kaushik as its regional brand ambassadors.

This is part of the company's 'Hyperlocal' approach that will help it to establish a deeper customer connection and enhance the visibility of the brand in east and north-eastern regions, Senco Gold and Diamonds said in a statement.

