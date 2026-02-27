Pakistan and Afghanistan on Brink of Open War: Tensions Escalate Across the Border
Pakistan's Defence Minister declares an open war with Afghanistan following border skirmishes. Pakistan claims Afghan cross-border attacks initiated the conflict, retaliating with airstrikes. Both countries share conflicting casualty figures. Thousands of Afghan refugees face deportation amidst the escalating conflict, heightening regional instability.
In a dramatic escalation, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif announced early Friday that his country is in an 'open war' with Afghanistan. This significant development follows a series of cross-border skirmishes, which Islamabad attributes to Afghan attacks.
Reports indicate Pakistani airstrikes targeted Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia province, marking the latest in a string of retaliatory actions. Both countries have reported heavy casualties, though these figures remain unverified. The conflict reignites tensions just months after a ceasefire mediated by Qatar and Turkiye.
Further complicating matters, Pakistan has initiated a rigorous crackdown on Afghan refugees, urging voluntary returns or face forcible deportation. This adds a humanitarian dimension to the crisis, as millions have been displaced, returning to a war-torn Afghanistan.
