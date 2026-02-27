Left Menu

Pakistan and Afghanistan on Brink of Open War: Tensions Escalate Across the Border

Pakistan's Defence Minister declares an open war with Afghanistan following border skirmishes. Pakistan claims Afghan cross-border attacks initiated the conflict, retaliating with airstrikes. Both countries share conflicting casualty figures. Thousands of Afghan refugees face deportation amidst the escalating conflict, heightening regional instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 27-02-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 12:16 IST
Pakistan and Afghanistan on Brink of Open War: Tensions Escalate Across the Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a dramatic escalation, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif announced early Friday that his country is in an 'open war' with Afghanistan. This significant development follows a series of cross-border skirmishes, which Islamabad attributes to Afghan attacks.

Reports indicate Pakistani airstrikes targeted Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia province, marking the latest in a string of retaliatory actions. Both countries have reported heavy casualties, though these figures remain unverified. The conflict reignites tensions just months after a ceasefire mediated by Qatar and Turkiye.

Further complicating matters, Pakistan has initiated a rigorous crackdown on Afghan refugees, urging voluntary returns or face forcible deportation. This adds a humanitarian dimension to the crisis, as millions have been displaced, returning to a war-torn Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Truth Prevails: Kejriwal and Sisodia Acquitted in Liquor Scam Case

Truth Prevails: Kejriwal and Sisodia Acquitted in Liquor Scam Case

 India
2
South Korea Eases Restrictions: Google Maps Set to Navigate Assaulted Markets

South Korea Eases Restrictions: Google Maps Set to Navigate Assaulted Market...

 Global
3
Jammu & Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Journey and Auqib Nabi's Rise

Jammu & Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Journey and Auqib Nabi's Rise

 India
4
Apple Growers Rally Against US Import Duty Concessions

Apple Growers Rally Against US Import Duty Concessions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026