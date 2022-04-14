L'Oréal's Himachal plant becomes 100 pc carbon-neutral

Cosmetic products maker L'Oréal India on Thursday said its manufacturing facility at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh has achieved 100 per cent carbon neutrality.

This is in line with L'Oréal's commitment towards reaching zero carbon emission goal at all its sites worldwide by 2025, the company said in a statement.

L'Oréal India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of French cosmetics maker L'Oréal SA, has a second manufacturing plant at Chakan near Pune, besides having research and innovation facilities in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

At the Baddi plant, L'Oréal has replaced conventional boilers with electric ones to reduce diesel consumption to zero, and has changed the source of electricity to a hydropower plant to reach 100 per cent neutrality.

L'Oréal India managing director Amit Jain said: ''Our Baddi plant's 100 per cent carbon neutrality marks a major milestone, as it's aligned to the global sustainability targets we set for ourselves, and also is in line with India's net-zero goals. We are happy to report that the emissions associated with electricity and fuel consumption have been reduced to zero, thereby having no carbon impact on the environment.'' L'Oréal India is present in the country since 1994 operating with 16 brands which include L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New-York, NYX Professional Makeup, Matrix, Kérastase, Kiehl's, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren, Diesel, Mugler and Azzaro.

