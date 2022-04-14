Left Menu

UK's Financial Ombudsman Service selects TCS to drive digital transformation

Indias largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services TCS on Thursday said it has been chosen as a strategic partner by UKs Financial Ombudsman Service to accelerate digital transformation.TCS will help futureproof the Ombudsmans technology capabilities with a new digital portal that would improve the experience for complainants and respondents, the company said in a release.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 18:46 IST
UK's Financial Ombudsman Service selects TCS to drive digital transformation
  • Country:
  • India

India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday said it has been chosen as a strategic partner by UK's Financial Ombudsman Service to accelerate digital transformation.

TCS will help futureproof the Ombudsman's technology capabilities with a new digital portal that would improve the experience for complainants and respondents, the company said in a release. TCS did not divulge the size of the contract.

Announcing its selection as a strategic partner by the Financial Ombudsman Service, TCS in a statement said that operating within the UK public services sector, the ombudsman provides free and easy-to-use services that help resolve complaints between consumers, small businesses, and financial services businesses.

''The Ombudsman has partnered with TCS to enhance and futureproof its digital services capabilities, to help achieve its goal of preventing complaints and unfairness, and for better serving and supporting its customers,'' the release said.

TCS will design and implement a new greenfield digital customer portal to ‘significantly improve’ the experience for complainants and respondents.

The company will also develop and maintain complaint management and reporting system to enhance the ombudsman's public service offering and organisation performance. Commenting on the development, Nicola Wadham, Chief Information Officer, The Financial Ombudsman Service, said: ''We are delighted to be partnering with TCS to help support the transformation of our service''.

Wadham added: ''We share a common desire to create digital channels that make a difference in serving all our customers, both businesses and consumers, by increasing accessibility to our service and improving our response times''.

The contract follows a competitive procurement process launched in July 2021, as part of the ombudsman's commitment to continual improvement of its technology and digital services.

TCS is the largest IT service provider by revenue in the UK with roughly 18,000 employees and is a significant contributor to the UK economy and to local community initiatives across the country, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
IIIT-HYDERABAD HOSTS FIRST NATIONAL SYMPOSIUM ON QUANTUM ENABLED SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY (QuEST)

IIIT-HYDERABAD HOSTS FIRST NATIONAL SYMPOSIUM ON QUANTUM ENABLED SCIENCE AND...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022