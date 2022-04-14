Left Menu

No plan to levy surcharge on trains running on diesel traction: Railways

The Indian Railways on Thursday said it has no plan to levy surcharge on trains run on diesel traction as reported in a section of media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 19:27 IST
No plan to levy surcharge on trains running on diesel traction: Railways
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Railways on Thursday said it has no plan to levy surcharge on trains run on diesel traction as reported in a section of media.

"Some sections of the media are enquiring whether Indian Railways is going to levy a surcharge on trains which are being run on diesel traction. It is informed for the guidance of all concerned that Indian Railways has no such plans. The speculation is baseless," the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

It has been reported in a section of media that the Indian Railways would levy an additional charge on the tickets of diesel-run trains. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022