Left Menu

UK announces largest ever asset freeze on two Abramovich associates

The British government said on Thursday it had sanctioned two close associates of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying the men had received the largest asset freeze ever imposed in Britain. Chelsea Football Club director Eugene Tenenbaum and another Abramovich businessmen David Davidovich will be subject to an asset freeze.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 21:21 IST
UK announces largest ever asset freeze on two Abramovich associates

The British government said on Thursday it had sanctioned two close associates of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying the men had received the largest asset freeze ever imposed in Britain.

Chelsea Football Club director Eugene Tenenbaum and another Abramovich businessmen David Davidovich will be subject to an asset freeze. Davidovich will also face a travel ban, meaning that any ship or aircraft owned, chartered, controlled or operated by him could be detained if it enters Britain, The government said it had imposed a freezing order on $10 billion worth of assets linked to the two men, who were being sanctioned for their close association with Abramovich, who was among several wealthy Russians added last month to British and European Union sanctions.

"We are tightening the ratchet on Putin's war machine and targeting the circle of people closest to the Kremlin. We will keep going with sanctions until Putin fails in Ukraine. Nothing and no one is off the table," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement. Abramovich transferred two companies he controlled to Tenenbaum and Davidovich on the day Russia invaded Ukraine, Reuters reported last month.

On Feb. 24, Tenenbaum, a director of Chelsea who is described on the club website as one of Abramovich's "closest associates", took full control of Ervington Investments Limited, which invested in at least eight firms, including Russia's top search engine Yandex. Ervington has served as an investment vehicle for Abramovich for at least eight years. It was among investors who put $600 million into Yandex in 2020 and who put money into Via, a ride-sharing app.

Also on the first day of Russia's attack on Ukraine, Abramovich moved another company Norma Investments to Davidovich. Tenenbaum did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters was unable to reach Davidovich immediately for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022