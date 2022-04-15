2 Power-packed days of Insights, Learning, Connections and Business by CMPL (Contract Manufacturing & Private Label)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15: India's only platform and community for the B2B contract manufacturing and private label industry, CMPL Expo has announced the next edition of its coveted showcase event. The 4th edition of CMPL Expo will be held at the state-of-the-art, brand new venue - The Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai over 2 days - 28th and 29th April 2022. Organized by CMPL Expo-Connect LLP, CMPL is India's only private label supplier sourcing platform. Since its inception in 2019, CMPL Expo continues to connect Retailers, D2C Brands, Start-ups, FMCG Brand owners, Speciality Retailers, Pharmacy chains, and other buyer groups, with manufacturers from the food and non-food categories, packaging suppliers and other service providers and has today successfully created an ecosystem for the industry to connect, share insights, address challenges and discuss case-studies and drive business opportunities for all stakeholders under one roof. The Exhibition will showcase products ranging from personal care, beauty, cosmetics, hygiene, food, home care, beverages, pet care, nutritional products, health supplements, cleaning, packaging, perfumes and more, all under one roof. The Conference Knowledge Series will focus on strategies, best practices and case-studies from leading D2C Brands, Retailers, PE/VC firms and contract manufacturers.

Talking about the announcement of CMPL (Contract Manufacturing & Private Label) Exhibition, Mr. Vicky Menezes Founder of the company said, ''CMPL Expo brings together retailers, brands, trade buyers, startups, D2C players and wholesalers, to discover latest trends, product innovation and find new manufacturing partners to develop new lines. We are ready to reconnect the industry, with safety regulations in place.'' “We are thrilled to host the 2022 edition in the in-person format after a gap of just over 2 years. This year we welcome the participation of over 200 exhibitors and over 4,500 industry colleagues attending from the FMCG contract manufacturing industry - food, beverages, beauty, cosmetics, personal care, hygiene, cleaning and other sectors. CMPL Expo serves as a gateway to India's contract manufacturing industry. Through our platform, we help exhibitors present their major innovations, manufacturing expertise and connect them to the B2B community'' he further added. This year, CMPL Expo welcomes brands like mCaffeine, Purplle, HUL, Amazon, bigbasket, Trent, Dmart, Reliance Retail, Tata Consumer, Marico, Godrej Consumer Products, Mamaearth, Pee Safe, Plum, Baccarose Perfumes, Faces Canada, Dabur, ITC, Myntra, Flipkart, Amway, Kapiva, and many more. Some of the leading manufacturers who will be exhibiting at this year's show include Hindustan Foods, Vanity Case Group of Companies, Maxima Solutions, Ambe Phytoextracts, Clarion Cosmetics, Kapco International, Rossari Biotech, Concepts Hygiene, JHS Svendgaard, All Mask, Shubh Food Products, Fit & Flex, Qoot, Sarvotham Care, Uniclan, Sun Chem India, Swara Baby Products, PAN Health, Ten O'clock Naturals, Alliance World, Primacy Industries, AG Polypacks, Weener Empire, Mahika Packaging, Regent Plast, and many others.

The attendees can look forward to market insights, trends and latest innovations from speakers and industry leaders from Retailers, D2C Brands, Contract Manufacturers, Packaging experts and facilitators of the funding wave; PE/VC firms.

The number of exhibitors to date is almost 200, and we've seen a growth of nearly 180% from the last edition of the event. This reiterates the fact that CMPL is now the industry's go-to platform for all things private label! Packaging is the most crucial element to develop any brand and at CMPL this year, experts from the industry - Centdegrés, Encept Premedia, Acumen Packaging, Orianna Decorpack, will share insights, with workshops, presentations and specialist conferences. Retail Intelligence experts, NielsenIQ will also be presenting their analysis and forecasts for 2022.

CMPL will also host The CMPL Awards Nite - A Celebration of the Industry's Best Retailer Brands, D2C Brands and Contract Manufacturers. Join us for the largest gathering of the FMCG contract manufacturing industry: • 200+ Exhibitors of Food, Non-Food and Packaging • 4,500+ Trade Visitors • CMPL Knowledge Series - 50+ Industry Leaders sharing the stage to discuss trends, strategies and solutions • CMPL Awards - 60+ Award categories for D2C Brands, Retailers and Contract Manufacturers Therefore, we invite Retailers, Brand-owners, D2C Brands, Startups, Hospitality professionals, Spas and Salons, Health & Pharmacies, Ecommerce retailers, etc., to visit this power-packed event to find their pertinent manufacturing allies.

You can explore more @ cmplexpo.com PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)