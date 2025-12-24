Left Menu

IG Drones Rebrands as IG Defence: A Strategic Shift in Defence Technology

IG Drones has rebranded to IG Defence to focus on comprehensive defence technology solutions. The company has engaged retired military officials to enhance its capabilities, aligning with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. This move underscores its dedication to developing sovereign defence systems tailored to future security needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 21:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, IG Drones announced its rebranding to IG Defence, marking a significant shift from its original drone-centric approach to a broader focus on defence technology solutions. This strategic change aligns with the company's growth plans within the defence sector.

In an effort to bolster its operational proficiency, IG Defence has enlisted the expertise of retired military officials as advisors. These include Lt General Anil Kumar Samantara, former Director General of Infantry, and Lt General Anil Chait, former Chief of Integrated Defence Staff. Their inclusion aims to support the company's capability development, particularly in land systems and joint operations.

The rebranding initiative underlines IG Defence's commitment to developing sovereign and reliable defence systems for India's future security challenges, resonating with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The company will also benefit from the insights of Air Commodore Rajendra N Gaekwad, who will lend his expertise in aviation and autonomous systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

