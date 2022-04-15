Left Menu

Chandrasekaran conducts major reshuffle in Air India's top management

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 17:56 IST
N Chandrasekaran (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran Friday effected a major reshuffle in the top management of the recently-acquired airline, with Nipun Aggarwal appointed as Chief Commercial Officer and Suresh Dutt Tripathi as Chief Human Resources Officer.

Aggarwal, who is also Senior Vice President at Tata Sons, replaces Air India veteran Meenakshi Malik, while Tripathi, who was Vice President of Human Resources at Tata Steel from 2012 to 2021, succeeds AI's, Amrita Sharan.

The order was issued by Chandrasekaran, who is also the chairman of Tata Sons.

Malik and Sharan were on Friday appointed as Advisors to the CEO of Air India, according to company communication.

As the Tata Group is yet to appoint the CEO of Air India, Malik and Sharan will currently be advisors to Chandrasekaran, it mentioned.

Satya Ramaswamy, who has worked at Tata Consultancy Services before, was on Friday appointed as Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Air India, the order stated.

Rajesh Dogra was appointed as the Head of Customer Experience and Ground Handling at Air India, it mentioned.

Air India veteran R S Sandhu will continue to hold the charge of Chief of Operations at Air India, it noted.

Another Air India veteran Vinod Hejmadi will continue to hold the charge as Chief Financial Officer, it mentioned.

''The new appointees will exercise the powers of functional/departmental heads as per the delegation of authority. We wish them all the very best in their new role,'' Chandrasekaran stated in the order.

After a competitive bidding process, the government had on October 8 last year sold Air India to Talace Private Limited -- a subsidiary of the Tata group's holding company -- for Rs 18,000 crore.

