Parijat Industries Subsidiary Receives CIB Licence to Manufacture Mesotrione Herbicide Technical in India for Export

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI/Parijat): Integrated Crop Protection group, Parijat Industries India, announced its subsidiary technical manufacturing company Crimsun Organics having received its 9(3) export registration from CIB to manufacture Mesotrione Technical. Mesotrione technical is a Herbicide that helps in the pre- and post-emergence control of broad spectrum weed in the major international crops of maize and sugarcane. Parijat has also successfully received technical equivalence in the EU, USA, and Brazil and commenced exports and registration in Canada is underway. Furthermore, the company is expanding its footprint for international sales of this product and is in the process to register the product in Colombia, Ecuador, and Myanmar. It is also expecting to receive registration for the Indian domestic market at the end of 2022. The addition of Mesotrione to Parijat will further enhance the company's herbicide portfolio in India and global market, providing further depth to the company's product portfolio, that will open a potentially large segment in international export demand for this product by agrochemical companies in the global market, previously dependent on China.

With this capability, Crimsun Organics (of Parijat group) has become among the very first Indian technical manufacturer to produce Mesotrione technical from the root base with purity of 98 per cent. Apart from the technical active ingredient, Parijat has also already developed formulations that will further expand the market to also include international sales of Formulations.

With a strong Research and Development (R & D) infrastructure and international presence to bulwark its international portfolio, Parijat already has a footprint in countries across the planet with Parijat s propriety trademarked branded formulated products registered and sold in 45 countries and further extended by supplies to another 25 countries through its customers. In India, Parijat's branded products are sold in 18 states apart from supplies to P-to-P business. Being a member of a handful of Indian Integrated Agrochemical Manufacturing Groups with a reputation for its R & D, Technical and Formulation capability, Parijat's products have won the trust of local and international distribution partners and farmers.

Parijat Industries (India) Private Limited, is a fully integrated agrochemical company with backward integration capability to manufacture Active Ingredients, presence in Indian and International markets, branded and P to P business and R & D. Parijat has consistently won awards for Safety and Environment and is adjudged among the 50 best Indian companies by Great Place to Work institute for successive years. This story is provided by Parijat. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Parijat)

