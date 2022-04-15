Left Menu

Ukraine agrees to financial support from Japan, Canada

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 21:00 IST
Ukraine has agreed to receive 13 billion yen in financial support from the Japanese government and also signed an agreement for 500 million Canadian dollars in support from Canada, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Friday.

"These are funds to finance our primary needs .... We are negotiating assistance at all levels with everyone who can help," he said in a televised video address.

