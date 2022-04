Scoreboard: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Friday.

Kolkata Knight Riders Innings: Venkatesh Iyer b T Natarajan 6 Aaron Finch c Pooran b Marco Jansen 7 Shreyas Iyer b Umran Malik 28 Sunil Narine c Shashank Singh b T Natarajan 6 Nitish Rana c Pooran b T Natarajan 54 Sheldon Jackson c T Natarajan b Umran Malik 7 Andre Russell not out 49 Pat Cummins c Marco Jansen b Bhuvneshwar 3 Aman Khan b J Suchith 5 Umesh Yadav not out 1 Extras:(B-2, LB-4, W-3) 9 Total: (8 wickets in 20 Overs) 175 Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-25, 3-31, 4-70, 5-103, 6-142, 7-153, 8-158.

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-37-1, Marco Jansen 4-0-26-1, T Natarajan 4-0-37-3, Umran Malik 4-0-27-2, Shashank Singh 1-0-10-0, Jagadeesha Suchith 3-0-32-1. MORE PTI APA APA

