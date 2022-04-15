Three coaches of Puducherry Express derail in Mumbai, nobody injured

Three coaches of 11005 Dadar-Puducherry Express derailed at Matunga station in Mumbai on Saturday night, a Central Railway official said. There were no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident which took place around 9.45 pm, just after the train departed for Puducherry from the Dadar terminus here, he added.

