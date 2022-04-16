Left Menu

Okinawa to voluntarily recall 3215 batteries as a part of their power pack health check-up camps

As a responsible brand, Okinawa Autotech, one of India's leading electric two-wheeler companies, today announced that it will recall 3215 units of Praise Pro scooters to fix any issue related to batteries with immediate effect. This is part of its comprehensive power pack health check-up camps.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 13:12 IST
Okinawa to voluntarily recall 3215 batteries as a part of their power pack health check-up camps
Okinawa Autotech. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India] April 16 (ANI/Newsvoir): As a responsible brand, Okinawa Autotech, one of India's leading electric two-wheeler companies, today announced that it will recall 3215 units of Praise Pro scooters to fix any issue related to batteries with immediate effect. This is part of its comprehensive power pack health check-up camps. The batteries will be checked for loose connectors or any damage and be repaired free of charge at any of the Okinawa authorized dealerships pan India. The electric 2W maker is working closely with the dealer partners to ensure that the repair experience is as per the convenience of its customers, for which the vehicle owners will be contacted individually.

This voluntary campaign is in the wake of the recent thermal incident and in line with the company's long-standing commitment to customer safety. Okinawa Autotech is one of the fastest-growing and the most disruptive electric two-wheeler manufactures in India. Aiming to put India on the global EV map with its revolutionary products. With a mission to drive the present towards a sustainable future with the view to establishing itself as DESH KA EV, Okinawa Autotech is delivering smart, innovative, stylish, comfortable and energy-efficient vehicles at affordable prices. With a widespread network of 500 dealers across India. Okinawa caters to not only metro cities but goes beyond to reach Tier-2, Tier-3 and rural regions of the country. Okinawa envisions to "constantly evolve with innovation and Believe in Change".

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
2
10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

 India
3
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
4
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022