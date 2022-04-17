Injuries reported in shooting at mall in Columbia, South Carolina
A shooting occurred on Saturday at a mall in Columbia, South Carolina, and injuries were reported, authorities said on Twitter. "We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident — they are receiving medical attention. The extent of injuries unknown at this time," the Columbia Police Department said in a tweet.
"We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident — they are receiving medical attention. The extent of injuries unknown at this time," the Columbia Police Department said in a tweet. "Officers have been evacuating the (Columbiana Centre) mall and getting people to safety."
