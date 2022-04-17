Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Three of marriage party killed, as many injured in road accident

PTI | Janjgir-Champa | Updated: 17-04-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 18:24 IST
Chhattisgarh: Three of marriage party killed, as many injured in road accident
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three members of a marriage party were killed and as many others injured after their car overturned and skidded off the road in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place in the wee hours near Jhulan Pakariya village under Mulmula police station limits when the victims were on their way to the wedding venue after having dinner at a 'dhaba' (roadside eatery), an official said.

''As per the preliminary information, all the victims, including the driver, were in an inebriated condition when the accident took place. The driver apparently lost control over the steering following which the vehicle overturned and skidded off the road, leaving three occupants dead on the spot,'' he said.

Three others, who suffered injuries in the accident, were shifted to a hospital in Pamgarh, from where they were referred to Bilaspur for further treatment, he added.

The deceased men were identified as Sunil Kumar Nayak (34), Shiv Kumar Nayak (45) and Santosh Nayak (36), who hailed from neighbouring Bilaspur district, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
4
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022