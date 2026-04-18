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Massive Drug Bust: 912 kg Cannabis Seized in Chhattisgarh

Police in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district seized over 912 kg of cannabis worth Rs 4.56 crore, arresting a man in connection with the haul. The contraband was being moved from Odisha to Uttar Pradesh. Police acted on a tip-off via National Highway 53, discovering the drugs hidden in banana crates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahasamund | Updated: 18-04-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 22:27 IST
Massive Drug Bust: 912 kg Cannabis Seized in Chhattisgarh
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Authorities in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district have intercepted a large shipment of cannabis, estimated to weigh 912.76 kg and valued at Rs 4.56 crore. The seizure occurred on Saturday as police acted on a tip-off.

According to officials, the cannabis was being transported from Odisha to Uttar Pradesh. Police identified the person arrested as Abdul Naeem, 42, a resident of Jharkhand. The contraband was concealed in 29 gunny bags among crates of bananas.

This interception took place at the Palsapali check post under the Basna police station limits. Over the past three months, a total of 5,629 kg of cannabis has been seized in the district, leading to the arrest of 187 individuals, including 135 from other states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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