SBI-FOREX RATES
- Country:
- India
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE TODAY. ( ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT ).
CURRENCY CODE TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSEL USD/INR 75.65 77.15 75.59 77.31 EUR/INR 81.10 83.87 81.03 84.04 GBP/INR 98.00 101.16 97.93 101.35 JPY/INR 59.40 61.31 59.35 61.43 CHF/INR 79.55 82.48 79.48 82.64 AUD/INR 55.19 57.45 55.14 57.56 NZD/INR 50.53 52.70 50.49 52.80 CAD/INR 59.47 61.46 59.43 61.58 SGD/INR 55.34 57.09 55.30 57.20 HKD/INR 9.58 9.90 9.57 9.92 DKK/INR 10.92 11.26 10.90 11.29 NOK/INR 8.53 8.81 8.52 8.83 SEK/INR 7.85 8.10 7.84 8.11 ------------ NOTE:- CURRENCY JPY IS CALCLATED IN 100 FOREIGN CURRENCY UNIT.
----------------
