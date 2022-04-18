Left Menu

Tata Steel board to consider stock-split proposal on May 3

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 14:22 IST
The board of Tata Steel will consider a stock-split proposal during its meeting on May 3.

The meeting will be held to consider the company's financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022, according to a regulatory filing.

The board will ''consider a proposal for sub-division of the equity shares of the company having a face value of Rs 10 each, in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the company,'' the filing said on Sunday.

Besides, the board will also recommend dividend, if any, for 2021-22 fiscal, the filing said. PTI ABI AJ AJ

