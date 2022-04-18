Left Menu

NBCC gets work order worth Rs 981 cr in March

State-owned NBCC India Ltd on Monday said it has bagged business worth Rs 981.17 crore in the last month.In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it has bagged a work order for Rs 500 crore approximately, namely for providing comprehensive, design, engineering and project management consultant PMC services for various works in the Union Territory of Ladakh.Besides, the company had bagged many other projects last month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 15:14 IST
NBCC gets work order worth Rs 981 cr in March

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd on Monday said it has bagged business worth Rs 981.17 crore in the last month.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it has bagged a work order for Rs 500 crore (approximately), namely for providing comprehensive, design, engineering and project management consultant (PMC) services for various works in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Besides, the company had bagged many other projects last month. NBCC (India) Limited, formerly known as National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited, is a Navratna Enterprise. With operations spreading across India and overseas, the company is into three business verticals: PMC (project management consultancy), EPC (engineering procurement & construction) and real estate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low-risk peers: Study

Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022