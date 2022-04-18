Digit Insurance appoints Jasleen Kolhi as MD & CEO

Digit Insurance on Monday said it has elevated Jasleen Kohli as the new Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company with effect from April 20.

At 42, Kohli will become one of the youngest CEOs in the insurance industry, according to the company.

Kohli will take over the baton from Vijay Kumar who held the position since the company was founded in 2017. He will superannuate on April 19, 2022, a company release said.

Prior to this, Kohli looked after all sales and distribution channels of Digit as Chief Distribution Officer (CDO).

Kohli has nearly 19 years of experience in the life and general insurance industry. She last served as the director at Allianz Technology before joining Digit as the CDO in 2017.

Jasleen's agile market strategies and her prudent operational planning have aided the company in expanding its presence at an accelerated pace despite the pandemic, Kamesh Goyal, Chairman, Digit Insurance said.

The company also announced it has promoted Adarsh Agarwal from the role of Appointed Actuary to Chief Distribution Officer (corporate business).

Nikhil Kamdar has taken up the former position of Agarwal to become the new Appointed Actuary.

