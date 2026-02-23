Left Menu

Mukul Roy: The Unseen Architect of Bengal's Political Shifts

Mukul Roy, once hailed as the 'Chanakya of West Bengal politics', passed away, marking the end of a significant political career. Roy's strategic moves redefined political allegiances, fostering defections and reshaping West Bengal's post-Left landscape. His legacy is one of political pragmatism amidst controversy and shifting allegiances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-02-2026 11:06 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 11:06 IST
  Country:
  • India

Mukul Roy, the influential political strategist of West Bengal, passed away on Monday following a prolonged illness, concluding a career characterized by strategic defections and political re-alignments.

A founding member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Roy's influence was pivotal in restructuring West Bengal's political landscape. Known for being low-profile yet effective, he spearheaded TMC's growth through meticulous planning and strategic political maneuvers.

His legacy, however, was marred by controversies, such as the Saradha scam, yet his impact on Bengal politics remains undeniable. Roy's passing signifies the end of an era marked by pragmatic politics and strategic realignments.

