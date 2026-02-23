The Rise of Humanoid Robots: A New Frontier in Home Automation

In a groundbreaking move, Norwegian-US tech company 1X unveiled Neo, the world's first consumer-ready humanoid robot, aiming to revolutionize domestic chores. At a hefty US$20,000 price, Neo, equipped with AI, can perform tasks like folding laundry and loading dishwashers, though human aid is required for complex operations.

Despite the technological leap forward, concerns loom large over privacy. As these robots work inside homes, they gather intimate data, prompting questions about data exploitation. Meanwhile, remote workers assist through virtual reality, highlighting socio-economic implications for poorly paid, long-hour labor.

The broader adoption of humanoid robots remains a distant vision, limited by their clumsy handling of household tasks. Nonetheless, as AI and robotics advance, these mechanical servants could inspire future innovations. Yet, they raise critical ethical debates that society must address.