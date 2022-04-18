J'khand ropeway accident: Govt provides Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of deceased

The Jharkhand government on Monday handed over cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of those who died in a recent ropeway tragedy in Jharkhand's Deoghar district.

State Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh and Tourism Minister Hafizul Hasan gave away the cheques.

Speaking on the occasion, Patralekh said, ''As announced by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the government is providing compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the family members of those who died in the ropeway accident. The administration will try to extend all other possible help to the bereaved families.'' Three people lost their lives in the ropeway accident at Trikut Hills, around 20 km from the temple town of Baidyanath Dham.

All other 60 tourists, who were stranded for hours after the ropeway malfunction, were safely evacuated in a marathon rescue operation.

Local people, who saved the lives of tourists immediately after the accident took place, were also honoured in the programme.

Damodar Ropeways and Infra Ltd (DRIL), which provided the cable car service in Deoghar, had also announced that it would provide Rs 25 lakh each as compensation to the next of kin of those who died in the accident.

The Deoghar administration has sealed the ropeway site at the hills and asked the operator to maintain the status quo of the place ahead of the start of a probe into the accident.

CCTV cameras have also been installed to keep vigil on the site, officials said.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation (JTDC) Ltd has issued an order to suspend adventure sports activities at Hundru, Jonha and Panchghag waterfalls till further orders, an official release said.

