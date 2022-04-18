Left Menu

J'khand ropeway accident: Govt provides Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of deceased

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 18-04-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 16:50 IST
J'khand ropeway accident: Govt provides Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of deceased
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government on Monday handed over cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of those who died in a recent ropeway tragedy in Jharkhand's Deoghar district.

State Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh and Tourism Minister Hafizul Hasan gave away the cheques.

Speaking on the occasion, Patralekh said, ''As announced by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the government is providing compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the family members of those who died in the ropeway accident. The administration will try to extend all other possible help to the bereaved families.'' Three people lost their lives in the ropeway accident at Trikut Hills, around 20 km from the temple town of Baidyanath Dham.

All other 60 tourists, who were stranded for hours after the ropeway malfunction, were safely evacuated in a marathon rescue operation.

Local people, who saved the lives of tourists immediately after the accident took place, were also honoured in the programme.

Damodar Ropeways and Infra Ltd (DRIL), which provided the cable car service in Deoghar, had also announced that it would provide Rs 25 lakh each as compensation to the next of kin of those who died in the accident.

The Deoghar administration has sealed the ropeway site at the hills and asked the operator to maintain the status quo of the place ahead of the start of a probe into the accident.

CCTV cameras have also been installed to keep vigil on the site, officials said.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation (JTDC) Ltd has issued an order to suspend adventure sports activities at Hundru, Jonha and Panchghag waterfalls till further orders, an official release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022