Russia expels some staff from Bulgarian embassy in Moscow
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 18-04-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 17:50 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that it had declared some employees of the Bulgarian embassy in Moscow "personae non grata" in retaliation for Sofia's decision to expel 10 Russian diplomats in March.
The move was announced in a brief statement which did not say how many Bulgarians were being told to leave.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
