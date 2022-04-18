Hike in Odisha bus fares for second time in 3 weeks

The Odisha government on Monday increased fares of buses across all categories, the second time in less than three weeks, as diesel prices continued to skyrocket in the country.

The State Transport Authority (STA), in an order, justified the hike, explaining that diesel prices shot up to Rs 102.22 currently from Rs 98.40 on March 31, the last time when fares were increased.

Fares for ordinary and express categories of buses have been revised by 2 paise per kilometre, according to the STA.

Similarly, fares have risen by 4 paise/km for deluxe and AC deluxe.

Super premium buses will be costlier by 6 paise/km.

Increased fares will be effective from Monday, the STA said.

A ride in an ordinary bus from Baramunda stand in Bhubaneswar to Malkangiri will cost Rs 569, the highest for a journey to any district headquarters from the capital.

Petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 10 per litre each as there have been 14 rate hikes since March 22.

On March 31, the Odisha government had hiked fares by 3 paise per kilometre for ordinary and express categories, by six paise every kilometre for Deluxe and AC Deluxe, and by 9 paise for super premium buses.

