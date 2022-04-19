Left Menu

Cathay Pacific names Rakesh Raicar as regional general manager for south Asia, middle-east, Africa

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 14:03 IST
Cathay Pacific Image Credit: Flickr
Cathay Pacific has appointed Rakesh Raicar as the airline's new regional general manager for south Asia, middle-east and Africa.

''Based in Mumbai, India, Raicar would be responsible for the growth of the airline's business and operations in the said regions,'' Cathay Pacific's statement said on Tuesday.

Raicar has over 30 years of experience working with Cathay Pacific, it mentioned.

Cathay Pacific is the flag carrier of Hong Kong and it had 193 aircraft in its fleet by the end of 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

