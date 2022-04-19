Insurance scheme for healthcare workers on Covid duty extended

The insurance scheme for healthcare workers engaged in COVID-19 related duties has been extended further for a period of 180 days from Tuesday, and 1,905 claims have been settled under it so far, the Government said on Tuesday.

The Union Health Ministry said it has been decided to extend the policy to provide a safety net to dependents of health workers who are deputed to take care of COVID-19 patients. Since the launch of the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP): insurance scheme for healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 on March 30, 2020, 1,905 claims of health workers who died while being deployed on COVID-19 related duties have been settled, the ministry said.

The PMGKP was launched to provide comprehensive personal accident cover of Rs 50 Lakh to 22.12 lakh healthcare providers including community health workers and private health workers who may have been in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and may be at a risk of being impacted by it. On account of the unprecedented situation, private hospital staff, retired, volunteers, local urban bodies, contract, daily wage, ad-hoc, outsourced staff requisitioned by states, central hospitals, autonomous hospitals of central, states, UTs, AIIMS and Institute of National Importance (INI)/hospitals of Central Ministries specifically drafted for care of COVID-19 patients are also covered under the PMGKP. PTI PLB DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)