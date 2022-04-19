Left Menu

Qatar Airways, IndiGo reactivate codeshare partnership

Qatar Airways and IndiGo on Tuesday said they are reactivating their codeshare partnership following Indias decision to resume regular international passenger flights from March 27.In a codeshare partnership, each carrier on its distribution system can sell seats of others flights.

In a codeshare partnership, each carrier on its distribution system can sell seats of other's flights. IndiGo had in November 2019 signed the codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways. On Tuesday, their joint statement said, ''As part of this expanded code-share agreement, Qatar Airways will be placing its marketing code on IndiGo operated flights between Doha and Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, starting from April 25, and Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kozhikode, starting from May 9.'' Qatar Airways is currently operating 190 flights per week to and from 12 destinations in India, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Kozhikode, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Goa, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram. IndiGo is currently operating 154 flights per week between Doha and eight Indian cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Kozhikode, and Kannur.

Currently, IndiGo has codeshare partnerships with Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways and American Airlines. Earlier this month, Australian carrier Qantas said it is finalising a codeshare partnership with Indian carrier IndiGo. India had on March 27 resumed scheduled international flights after a coronavirus-induced hiatus of two years.

