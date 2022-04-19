UP: NCDC regional centre to be set up in Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval to provide land free of cost to set up a regional centre of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Lucknow, officials said.

Speaking to reporters here after the Cabinet meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said 2.5 acres of land in Jaitikhera in Sarojini Nagar area of the capital has been identified for setting up the centre.

''The land will be given on lease to the NCDC for 30 years,'' he said.

According to the minister, the NCDC had set a condition that it would open a regional centre if it got free land.

''Six centres will be coming up in the country and Lucknow will be one of them,'' he said.

A total of 14 proposals were approved by the state cabinet in the meeting.

NCDC has its headquarters in Delhi and eight out-station branches located in Alwar in Rajasthan, Bengaluru in Karnataka, Kozhikode in Kerala, Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh, Patna in Bihar, Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

