Headfone raises $10 mn led by Elevation Capital

Audio entertainment platform Headfone has raised USD 10 million (about Rs 76 crore) in funding led by Elevation Capital.

The series B funding round also saw participation from existing investor Hashed as well as prominent angels, including Ajit Mohan (founding CEO, Hotstar), Biswa Kalyan Rath (entertainer) and Anshumani Ruddra (group product manager, Google). Headfone is an audio over-the-top platform, which was founded in 2018 by former Facebook software engineers Pratham Khandelwal and Yogesh Sharma. ''...new funds will be used to diversify content offerings across languages and to expand across genres,'' the company said in a statement.

Headfone claims to have three million monthly active users with 52 minutes as average daily time spent per active user on the app.

