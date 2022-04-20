Left Menu

Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 513 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 513.07 points and Nifty by 157.50 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-04-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 10:11 IST
Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 513 points
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity benchmark indices opened in green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 513.07 points and Nifty by 157.50 points. At 9:57 am, the BSE Sensex was up by 513.07 points or 0.91 per cent at 56,976.22.

BSE Limited, also known as the Bombay Stock Exchange, is the oldest stock exchange in Asia, and also the 10th oldest in the world. The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,116.20, at 9:57 am, up by 157.50 points or 0.93 per cent.

NIFTY 50 is a benchmark Indian stock market index, representing the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange. It is one of the two main stock indices used in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
3
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India
4
Product label changes do not prevent accidental acetaminophen overdoses: Study

Product label changes do not prevent accidental acetaminophen overdoses: Stu...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022