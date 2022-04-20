European shares rebound on earnings boost
The STOXX 600 has declined 6% on the year so far, with cyclical bank shares and financial services down 5% and 10%, respectively. Credit Suisse fell 1.7% after the Swiss bank said it expects a first-quarter net loss and higher negative impacts from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
European shares rose on Wednesday after a few positive earnings reports lifted sentiment, while worries over the Ukraine war, slowing growth and rising yields kept gains in check. The pan-European STOXX 600 ticked up 0.4% after shedding 0.8% in the previous session as European and U.S. bond yields surged on Tuesday on expectations of tighter monetary policy. Banks and food & beverage stocks rose 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively.
ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, climbed 4.4% following a first-quarter sales beat, boosting tech shares. Danone jumped 7.4% after the French food group posted stronger quarterly sales growth and maintained its 2022 targets, while Heineken NV rose 4.2% on a sharper rise in quarterly beer sales as bars reopened, allowing the firm to also stick to its 2022 forecast.
Commodity-linked mining and oil stocks fell 1.1% and 0.4%, respectively. Rio Tinto fell 2.6% after reporting lower iron ore shipments in the first quarter and warning of risks from inflation, China's pandemic-related lockdowns and the Ukraine war.
"Despite the risk rebound, headwinds are likely to prevail in the short term, as lingering risks of a war escalation and sanctions are augmented by tougher central banks and increased signs of slowdown," said Michele Morganti, equity strategist at Generali Investments. The STOXX 600 has declined 6% on the year so far, with cyclical bank shares and financial services down 5% and 10%, respectively.
Credit Suisse fell 1.7% after the Swiss bank said it expects a first-quarter net loss and higher negative impacts from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Siemens Gamesa slipped 1.4% after posting a quarterly loss, while parent Siemens Energy dropped 4.5% after saying it also had to review its annual forecast.
Food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com firmed 2.9% after saying it is in talks for a possible sale of its U.S. arm Grubhub and reported quarterly results. France's CAC 40 gained 0.5%, the most among regional peers, ahead of a key debate between presidential election candidates Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen before Sunday's runoff vote.
Elsewhere in the region, German producer prices rose 30.9% on the year in March, reflecting the effects of the Ukraine conflict for the first time.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 1-U.S., Europe plan Russia sanctions as Ukraine warns of more civilian deaths
TOP WRAP 2-U.S., Europe plan Russia sanctions as Ukraine warns of more civilian deaths
U.S. cracks down on Russian debt payments, latest sovereign payments halted
U.S. stops Russian bond payments in bid to raise pressure on Moscow
TOP WRAP 3-U.S., Europe plan Russia sanctions as Ukraine warns of more civilian deaths