Hilton opens Hilton Garden in Pune

Global hospitality company Hilton on Wednesday announced the opening of Hilton Garden Inn Pune Hinjawadi in partnership with Alexis Hospitality LLP. Located within the Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, the 144-room hotel marks the entry of the Hilton Garden Inn brand in Pune, according to a statement.

''I am thrilled to announce the introduction of the Hilton Garden Inn brand to Pune. India continues to witness a speedy recovery in travel, and our commitment to grow our estate in India remains on track with this opening,'' Hilton India senior vice president and country head Navjit Ahluwalia said.

Hilton has a portfolio of 18 global brands comprising more than 6,800 properties and more than 1 million rooms in 122 countries and territories.

