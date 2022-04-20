17th Edition of Asia-Europe Business and Social Forum 2022

New Delhi [India] April 20 (ANI/PNN): 'Collaboration: The Key to Mutual Prosperity in a Post-pandemic World' was the theme of the 17th Edition of Asia-Europe Business & Social Forum 2022 Awards & Business Summit, which concluded recently at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square, London, UK. The Forum's main aim was to deliberate and dwell upon possibilities of collaboration for enhancing trade, investment, cultural exchange and tourism among the participating countries, especially in light of the pandemic. This mega Summit was a grand congregation of business, political and social leaders from different countries of the region who came forward to facilitate fresher avenues of economic cooperation, collaboration and investment opportunities across the globe especially in the Eurasian, Gulf and African region. Once again, AsiaOne Media Group created a unique and unmatched platform where highly intellectual and insightful thoughts were created on the significance of collaboration and mutual cooperation especially in the light of the pandemic.

The Summit was organized by AsiaOne magazine and URS Media, which is rapidly emerging as the Number 1 international media company towards the cause of business, political and social issues in the entire Asia, Africa and Middle East, thus supporting not only the Indian Government's initiatives such as Skilling India, Digitizing India, and Incredible India, but also supporting United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and World Health Organization's targets. Through the 17th Edition of Asia-Africa Business & Social Forum 2022, envious social and economic progress of Asia, Middle East and Africa was highlighted. At the same time, the Forum witnessed gracious participation of some of the great leaders of our time - Hon'ble Members of Parliament of House of the UK Parliament, Ambassadors, Business Owners, Investors and professionals like CEOs, CFOs, CTOs, CHROs, from Europe, South Asia and the Middle East, Lord Karan Bilimoria, Member of Parliament, and Founder, Cobra Group, Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, Mindfulness Expert, Singer and Actress, The Indian Film Industry, etc.

Rajat Raj Shukal, Global Head and Principal Partner, AsiaOne Media Group, opened the summit with his welcome address to the dignitaries. He said, "It is a pleasure being here. London is back, London is busy - so beautiful and it is a pleasure to have so many UK Members of Parliament here. I think you have been instrumental to have UK back. UK came back, not only in terms of business but also in terms of enthusiasm that is back into the people. So it's wonderful to be here and I welcome all of you today evening." In fact, it is matter of great pleasure for AsiaOne magazine to receive a congratulatory message from the office of the Hon'ble Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, The Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson, 10 Downing Street expressing his intention to attend the summit. The letter read, "Your kind invitation to the Prime Minister is much appreciated. I was interested to read how the Summit will unite business and social leaders from various parts of the world. I would like to send you and your team at AsiaOne and URS my best wishes for a successful event, on his behalf." This is also being reported that Boris Johnson will be visiting India soon. Boris Johnson has said that India visit will focus on jobs and economic growth.

Emphasising upon the importance of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the current scenario, Ajay Harinath Singh, CMD, Darwin Platform Group of Companies, who was also the Partner for the 17th AEBSF and the winner of AsiaOne Entrepreneur of the Decade 2021-22 Award, said, "We strongly value our commitment to social welfare, especially in the light of the ongoing pandemic. I am delighted to state that our conglomerate DPGC gave more than 35,000 jobs to the youth of the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact our aim is to offer more and more jobs so as to boost the economy and our recent venture in E-vehicles segment will definitely serve the purpose." Winning Leaders and Brands

As the 17th Edition of Asia-Europe Business and Social Forum was a Summit of 16 industries, more than 100 Brand and Leader award winners were felicitated on 12th April'22. Some of the winning brands and leaders are: Darwin Platform Group of companies, Global Education Holding (GEDU), Bashundhara Group, Para, mount Software Solutions Inc, Reva University, BCT Digital, Emircom, JSA Online, L capital, Surface Chemical Technology, Nitya Capital and Karya Property Management, Emirates Logistics, Willowood Chemicals, Ghangor Cloud Inc., Nalanda University, Eastern Institute for Integrated Learning in Management (EIILM), ASAR Digital Inc., Insta Mortgage, IDC Technologies, Mother's Public School, Crimson Education, Four Corner Innovation & Construction Ltd, CarzSo India, (Sales Fokuz) Skyislimit Technologies Pvt Ltd., GRD Pharmaceuticals, Dindori Pranit, eXp Realty India, Thriwe Consulting Pvt Ltd, ZaraFX, Myosutra, Lucknow Public Schools and Colleges, Suzlon Energy Australia Pty Ltd, Greenback Capital Limited, Regen Power Pty Ltd, SGGS Group of Companies, GreytHR, Navair International, Asia Shipping India, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, International School of Hospitality Management (ISHM), Deltin, Xebia, Shriram Life Insurance, ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited, Incuspaze, The Dhaka Mercantile Co-operative Bank (DMCB), Asian Specialized Hospital & Diagnostic Center, Bonjour, Rahi One Travel, Murli Krishna Pharma Pvt Ltd, Brahma Kumaris, Vertex Group, FMC Group, Greenlight Ventures NZ, Sona Mandhira Private Limited (SMPL), ARTIST (Asian Research & Training Institute for Skill Transfer), Eternal Hospital, Evercurate Group, Faceyoga by Skin Yoga, Cobra Group, Desilicious, Publilink Advertising and PR Dubai, Divakar's Speciality Hospital, Legato Health Technologies, Bharath Group of Institutions and Accord Group of Companies, Tea Time Group, Beauty Kart, PMD Chemicals Pvt Ltd, PETUK Restaurant, Bidzapp, etc. AsiaOne is an international media house and the only Business & News magazine with presence in more than 15 countries of Asia, Middle East and Africa. With a total of 35 monthly episodes already broadcasted at 6 Leading Business and News channels, the series has earned a unique distinction of being 'the Most Broadcasted Business Brands and Leaders TV Series 2020-21 in Asia, Middle East and Africa - with a viewership of over 46 million viewers in 81 countries and was honoured by World Book of Records, UK 2021.

To learn more about the event, research and the greatest brands and leaders, visit www.theworldsgreatestbrands.com, www.theasiasgreatestbrands.com, www.theindiasgreatestbrands.com, www.asiaone.co.in, and www.asiaone.me or call us at +91-011-43281161-66 or write to us at global@asioane.co.in, dubai@asiaone.co.in, singapore@asiaone.co.in, and global@asiaone.co.in. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)