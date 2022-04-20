Left Menu

Tata Steel stops business with Russia

We have taken a conscious decision to stop doing business with Russia.To ensure business continuity, the companys all steel manufacturing sites in India, the UK and the Netherlands have sourced alternative supplies of raw materials to end its dependence on Russia, the company said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 20:43 IST
Tata Steel stops business with Russia
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Steel on Wednesday said it will stop doing business with Russia amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

In a statement, a company spokesperson said: ''Tata Steel does not have any operations or employees in Russia. We have taken a conscious decision to stop doing business with Russia''.

To ensure business continuity, the company's all steel manufacturing sites in India, the UK and the Netherlands have sourced alternative supplies of raw materials to end its dependence on Russia, the company said. India-headquartered Tata Steel sourced a limited amount of coal from Russia for its operations across geographies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
2
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
3
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
4
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022