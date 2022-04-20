Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2030 hours: DEL39 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets bounce back after 5-day rout; RIL leads charge Mumbai: Benchmark indices bounced back on Wednesday after falling for five straight sessions, with investors snapping up the recently-mauled IT, finance and consumption stocks amid a supportive trend overseas.

DEL65 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee darts up 20 paise to 76.30 against US dollar Mumbai: Snapping its four-day losing streak, the rupee appreciated by 20 paise to settle at 76.30 against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking a weak greenback overseas and recovery in domestic equities.

DEL69 BIZ-TATA STEEL-RUSSIA Tata Steel stops business with Russia New Delhi: Tata Steel on Wednesday said it will stop doing business with Russia amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

DCM51 BIZ-LD NIDHI COMPANIES Govt amends rules governing Nidhi companies New Delhi: To protect the interests of the public and prevent possible illegal fundraising activities, the government has amended the rules governing Nidhi companies whereby its prior declaration will be compulsory for a certain class of such companies for starting their business.

DEL42 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold plunges Rs 915; silver tumbles Rs 2,221 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Wednesday plunged by Rs 915 to Rs 52,367 per 10 grams amid a decline in international precious metal prices and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM50 BIZ-GOYAL-RUPEE Weakening our currency detrimental to nation's interest: Goyal New Delhi: Dismissing the contention that currency devaluation encourages exports, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said weakening of the rupee would not be in the nation's interest in the long run.

DCM35 BIZ-WHEAT Wheat procurement down 32 pc till Apr 17; private firms buying more grains for exports New Delhi: The Centre's wheat procurement declined 32 per cent to 69.24 lakh tonnes till April 17 of the current rabi marketing year as private companies are buying grains aggressively for exports, according to official sources.

DCM6 BIZ-HDFC-LD ADIA HDFC to sell 10 pc stake in HDFC Capital to ADIA for Rs 184 crore New Delhi: Mortgage firm HDFC Ltd on Wednesday announced sale of a 10 per cent stake in its private equity arm HDFC Capital Advisors to a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for about Rs 184 crore.

DCM39 BIZ-NISSAN DATSUN Nissan pulls the plug on Datsun brand in India New Delhi: Japanese auto major Nissan on Wednesday said it is discontinuing Datsun brand in India, nine years after the company kicked off the marque's global relaunch in the country.

